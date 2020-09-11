Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Welcome Their Second Bundle Of Joy — Deets HERE!

Leighton Meester has popped!

The Gossip Girl alum and husband Adam Brody have welcomed their second child together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them!! Earlier this week, The O.C. alum made the announcement via video live streaming site, Twitch, confirming they have a new baby boy.

On the show The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular, another participant congratulated Brody on the new addition, with the actor spilling about their arrival:

“Yeah, since the last time I played, I have a new kid. I have a boy and he’s a dream, a dream boy.”

So sweet!!

As we previously shared, no one even knew about Meester’s pregnancy until she was snapped by photogs rocking her adorable baby bump while out on a family walk in El Lay with her hubby and daughter Arlo Day. The twosome never even verbally confirmed the pregnancy news, and have always kept things relatively under wraps when it comes to their relationship and family.

Back in September, the Gossip Girl alum gushed about being a mom to her 4-year-old, who was welcomed by the couple in 2015. She told Us Weekly at the time (below):

“People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them.’ Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them.’ And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close.’ I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

Just a year prior, she told the pub about the importance of “getting out of the house” as a mom:

“I’ve realized more than ever that playing is how [babies] learn and work. When they play, that’s their work. That’s their job. As soon as they get up, they want to play. That’s how they grow, socialize, learn and develop.”

Even though we don’t see or hear much about them and their parenting style, we don’t doubt that they are great parents to their kiddos! And they’re obviously a super cute couple on their own.

You’ll recall that the Life Partners co-stars met back in 2011 while filming the flick The Oranges. It wasn’t long before they got secretly hitched in 2014. Clearly loving the element of surprise, we didn’t even find out about their first pregnancy until just a few months before she popped!

Though they keep a low profile, these former teen drama stars will forever be a fave couple. Congrats again to the proud parents and happy big sis!!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]