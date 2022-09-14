Kendall Jenner Is 'More Into' Devin Booker Now Than Before Their Split!

Kendall Jenner is living her best romantic life!

And it’s gotten so much sweeter ever since she and NBA star Devin Booker broke up and then got back together!

As Perezcious readers no doubt remember, the 26-year-old supermodel and the 25-year-old Phoenix Suns star briefly split up earlier this summer before reconciling their romance and enjoying a trip to Hawaii to prove the triumph of love! It sounds like things have been going exceedingly well ever since then, too, judging by these new comments from an insider!

That source spoke to ET for a piece published on Tuesday. In it, the observer notes the model’s family and friends have “never seen Kendall like this” with a man. But like what, exactly?! Well, like little miss PDA!!

This past weekend, the Kardashians star stepped out to watch the Men’s Finals tennis match of the US Open in New York. She brought Devin along (pictured above, inset) and then couldn’t keep her hands off him during the match!

As the insider recalled, shocked observers marveled at how physically close the couple was with each other in such a public setting:

“They were all over each other at the tennis [match] — holding hands and kissing. They didn’t care that everyone could see them.”

Damn!!!

The insider further explained some of the thoughts behind Kenny’s public acts of love with the baller. As it turns out, the pair’s brief breakup may have accelerated their chemistry in some totally unexpected way!! Making up for lost time, perhaps?!

So say the source:

“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever.”

Love that! And it’s not just the US Open. As the outlet notes, the night before the Men’s Finals, Kenny and Devin sat front row for the Marni show at New York Fashion Week. Fashion for her, sports for him — the perfect weekend! LOLz!

The real question now is, well, what comes next? It’s no secret that all of Kendall’s famous siblings tend to be relationship-minded. And all of ’em are proud parents — except for her. But could something deeper be in the cards soon??

Maybe!!

The insider revealed how Kendall’s priorities are shifting now that things are taking a long-term turn with Devin:

“Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that. She’s always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she’s made space for Devin.”

Wouldn’t that be something! And we’d love it for them if their future is meant to be together!

What do y’all make of this amazing relationship news, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything with your comments down (below)!

