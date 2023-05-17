Liam Payne Reveals He’s ‘Over 100 Days’ Sober!

Liam Payne is on the road to recovery.

The One Direction alum was spotted at the KSI vs. Joe Fournier boxing match over the weekend — and had an excellent update for fans! While chatting with iFL TV, he shared that he’s not only back on track with his sobriety, but already over 100 days in! He proudly shared:

“[Everything is] really, really good, man. I’m sober now — over 100 days — I feel amazing, I feel really, really good, and support from the fans and everything has been really, really good. So, I’m super happy.”

That’s so great to hear! We know the star has struggled with addiction for years, and that he’s made an attempt to sober up at least once in the past. If you remember, back in June 2021, he reflected on his old 1D days when he would often have a “party-for-one,” so to speak. He shared on The Diary of a CEO podcast at the time:

“There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out and I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was 10 times bigger than it is now. The problem we had in the band — and I don’t blame anybody for this. I don’t want to seem like I’m whining or moaning, ‘Oh my god, look at my life’ whatever. But it feels to me like, when we were in the band, the best way to secure us, because of how big it got, was to just lock us in a room. And, of course, what is in the room? A minibar. So at a certain point, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have a party for one,’ and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life.”

He added:

“It was only until I saw myself after that I was like, ‘All right, I need to fix myself.”

Well, fixing himself seems to be exactly what he’s doing! He even teased new music in his iFL TV interview! The Strip That Down singer shared:

“I’ve been making an album for a change, which is quite fun. It’s been good. So, I’m excited to bring it out, and I definitely want to tour, which is usual. Because I wasn’t sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kinda over it for a little bit. But I’m really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans and get about it. It’s gonna be fun.”

Watch his full interview (below):

We’re so happy for Liam! It sounds like he’s in such a healthy place in life. Question is, are YOU looking forward to his new music??

