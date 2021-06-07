Liam Payne Ends 10-Month Engagement To Maya Henry: 'I Keep On Hurting People'

Looks like this relationship couldn’t Live Forever.

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have ended their 10-month engagement! The former One Direction heartthrob made the shocking announcement in an episode of Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday. When asked if his relationship status was single, the X Factor alum admitted:

“I am indeed.”

Related: Ingrid Michaelson Apologizes To Zayn After Calling Him ‘Married’ & Sparking Hysteria!

Wow! Well, that’s news. While we don’t totally know what happened to the couple, Liam did have a lot of self-reflection to dish:

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people.”

The singer, who shares 4-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, continued:

“That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

The 27-year-old added:

“And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”

The model has yet to address the split, though she did post a cryptic message to Instagram a few weeks ago (below). Addressing how Maya might be feeling about the breakup, the Brit noted that while it sucked to end things, it “had to happen” and was “best for both of us.” He even went as far as to say he feels “better” out of the relationship!

Related: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Have ‘Grown Closer As A Couple’!

As Perezcious readers surely know, Liam and Maya were first seen together in September 2019 while spotted holding hands in London’s Heathrow Airport. Eye-witnesses told E! News at the time:

“They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!”

While their romance was kept fairly private from then on, we did learn that the Strip That Down vocalist had popped the question almost a year ago, just after the 20-year-old was caught rocking a HUGE diamond ring on that finger!! But even then, many Directioners weren’t so sure the couple would actually wed because of some wild conspiracy theories that claimed Liam had been paid to date the fashionista in hopes of boosting her career.

While the legitimacy of the engagement did seem to squash some of that skepticism, it’s sad to see after all that time together, the couple couldn’t make it work. But guess that just means they weren’t meant to be!

Watch the full episode (below) to hear more on how Liam’s past in 1D may have messed up his love life for good!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]