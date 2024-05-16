Bad Bunny Ordered To Give Ex-Girlfriend HOW MANY MILLIONS?!? Yowza!!

Bad Bunny must be PISSED right now!

In March of last year, his former girlfriend, Carliz de la Cruz, filed a lawsuit against him in Puerto Rico. Why? She said she recorded the well-known phrase, “Bad Bunny baby,” used in many of the singer’s songs on her cellphone at his request. The line first pops up in the track Pa Ti and was later said on the song Dos Mil 16. Take a listen to the tracks (below):

Bad Bunny also used Carliz’s voice in his concerts. But here’s the big issue. Carliz claimed she never gave permission to him to use her voice in the songs. So needless to say she wanted to be fairly compensated for her unauthorized work… to the tune of a whopping $40 million!!!

YOU READ THAT RIGHT!!

And she’s getting it, too! According to El Diario NY, the courts ruled in Carliz’s favor. That means Bad Bunny will have to shell out $40 million to his ex! Oof. Talk about a big loss for the Monaco artist!

He has not addressed the lawsuit loss at this time. But we can bet he’s not too thrilled about how things turned out! Reactions to the outcome of the copyright lawsuit, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

