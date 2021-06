Lil Nas X has really shown himself to be a force to be reckoned with! The talent is undeniable!

We keep listening to his new single, Sun Goes Down, which may be his best single yet.

The song is sonically adventurous and lyrically profound – touching on themes of loneliness and belonging.

It’s quite beautiful on each front!

You must check it out above!

