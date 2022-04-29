Lili Reinhart Reveals She's Started Talking To Ghosts!

Lili Reinhart is focusing on her spiritual health… and when we say “spiritual” boy do we mean it!

In an interview with People for this year’s Beautiful Issue, the 25-year-old revealed that she has made numerous lifestyle changes in an effort to prioritize her physical and mental health better these days. One of the ways she is doing so is by altering her diet, sharing:

“I’m trying to take care of myself more than I was before. I’m a fast food addict and junk food addict. So trying to change my diet actually. And I’m actually working with a new holistic doctor to kind of find out the cause of my chronic fatigue. It’s a struggle. I just bought a lot of vitamins and lot of supplements to try and help with my energy. So I’m a vitamin girl now. Less Five Guys, more vitamins! But we can cheat sometimes.”

“Less Five Guys, more vitamins”?! Sounds like the perfect slogan for a t-shirt. Just, you know, probably not for Five Guys… LOLz!

But another way she is taking better care of herself now? Oh, you know, just by reaching out to some “spirits” every week through the help of a channeler. Yep, Lili is talking to ghosties! The Riverdale star shared:

“I like to set aside the time at night, if I can, to meditate. It helps me fall asleep. But I also work with a channeler. I meet with her weekly, and she’s helped me in a very spiritual, beautiful way.”

So what does this “channeler” do?? According to Lili, the spiritual guide acts as a conduit during their meetings, explaining:

“She is someone who can contact the ether – spirits and angels and guides and stuff like that. So, in a way, a psychic. She’s my psychic life coach. I went through a big spiritual awakening the last two years, and I guess it’s still going on. I’ve been following that and really exploring my connection to spirituality. And it’s been a gamechanger.”

During her spiritual journey, the Hustlers star said that her channeler has helped her create better boundaries and change her “perspective”:

“She has really helped me find [those] and what I truly want — and how to connect to that. I’ve learned how to shift my perspective, which is a huge part of the change that I’ve had for my inner wellness as well. Because I’m prone to be quite pessimistic. I’ve shifted my view.”

The glass is now half-full… of ectoplasm… Seriously though, if it’s helping we’re not about to knock it!

Ultimately, Lili noted that she wants to look after her body better just like she has been doing so with her mental health for years:

“I’m taking care of my body more because I know how hard I’ve worked to take care of my mind. So I’m trying to nurture my body with a better diet and a healthy workout routine — but not overdoing it. I’m not pushing myself past my limits.”

Good for Lili! Whatever works best for her — even if it means talking to g-g-g-ghosts! Would you ever use a channeler to contact spirits, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to Lili’s confession in the comments (below)!

[Image via People/YouTube]