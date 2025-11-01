Lily Allen Gives Partygoers Her Album... On A Butt Plug! Why That's A Jab At David Harbour!

Lily Allen continues to make brutal digs at David Harbour!

According to The London Standard, the singer hosted a launch party for her new album, West End Girl, last Friday, where she gave guests a jaw-dropping party favor! What was it? She handed out butt plugs! Wow!

Guests left the celebration with the blue and white polka dot sex toy, which supposedly is actually a USB with her album on it. However, Lily’s reps haven’t confirmed if it’s real or not. Ch-ch-check out the party favor (below):

OMG!!!

The butt plug is not only a hilarious way to make sure fans get their hands on the new record, but it is also a jab at David! For those who don’t know, the toy is a reference to her scathing song P***y Palace, all about how her alleged cheating ex-hubby is a “sex addict” and has a “double life,” despite being in an open marriage. She sings:

“Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you’re so f**king broken / How’d I get caught up in your double life?”

Listen to the track (below) if you haven’t yet:

Damn! Lily is going all out for this album! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Lily Allen/Instagram, GQ/YouTube, @chloeangelides/Instagram]