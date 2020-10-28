OMG, Did Lily James Wreck Armie Hammer's Marriage, Too?!

Dominic West isn’t the only married actor Lily James has found herself intimately connected with!

According to DailyMail.com, the Cinderella star may have very well been the woman who came between her Rebecca co-star Armie Hammer and his wife of ten years, Elizabeth Chambers — and ultimately sparked the demise of their marriage earlier this year.

As we reported, the Call Me By Your Name star and his wife had announced they were getting a divorce over the summer, posting vague identical statements on Instagram in which they asked for “privacy.” Months later, Armie seemed to blame the dissolution of their marriage on the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, however, it appears COVID-19 wasn’t the reason for their split — but a mystery woman who went by the name of “Adeline.” Wait, what!?

A source told the outlet that Hammer and Chambers’ marriage started going south in the fall of 2019 after she found “passionate texts” and letters from a woman who signed herself “Adeline.” While Adeline’s identity remains a mystery, the source says James was referred to as Adeline on the call sheets and on her trailer for Rebecca. (Although Lily’s character in the adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel has no first name, Adeline is the name of a character in another du Maurier novel, Hungry Hill.)

The production timeline adds up, too. Hammer and James started filming Netflix’s adaptation of the Gothic novel in the UK in June of 2019. At the time, the Downton Abbey alum’s relationship with Matt Smith was said to be cooling down, and witnesses said the actress was “smitten” with Hammer from the moment they met.

One source told the publication:

“She was not subtle. And he was into it, no doubt about it. She was touching him constantly, giving him long smoldering looks… While he was filming, he chose to have weeks away in the English countryside instead of returning to see his family who were also in the UK. This is all very typical of him.”

Hmmm…

After filming wrapped in August, Hammer and his family returned to Los Angeles — but he returned to London alone weeks later, the source noted. Following Armie’s return to Los Angeles, 38-year-old Chambers reportedly discovered the messages between Armie and “Adeline.”

A source told the outlet that Chambers was “devastated” by the discovery, dishing:

“Elizabeth was devastated, heartbroken. But they had 13 wonderful years together. She wasn’t about to throw away her marriage for one indiscretion. She is an amazing woman. She doesn’t deserve this. You couldn’t ask for a more stunning devoted wife and she’s a great mom to their two little ones.”

Hmm, we wonder whose friend this source is…

Ultimately, the couple decided to work on their marriage. They reportedly went to couple’s therapy, and even had plans to renew their vows — but their progress came to a halt when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March.

The source explained that after two months of quarantining with their family in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer had lived for five years as a child, the actor couldn’t take the close quarters and said he was going home to Los Angeles — only he instead went to Miami and accidentally sent Chambers a sexually explicit text that she knew was meant for another woman.

Yeah. S**t.

Naturally, this all sounds a bit reminiscent of the recent scandal involving James and Dominic, who made headlines earlier this month after being photographed kissing over lunch in Rome. The photos of the snog sesh reportedly “devastated” The Affair star’s wife, Catherine FitzGerald, who is now said to be holed up in her family castle in Ireland without her husband.

What do U think about this story, Perezcious readers? Was Lily “Adeline” all along? Share your thoughts in the comments (below).

