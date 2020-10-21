Lily James ‘Horrified’ Over Photos Of Her Kissing Dominic West Going Public!

Believe it or not, Lily James was NOT thrilled to see photos of herself locking lips with the very married Dominic West plastered across the internet earlier this month.

According to an Us Weekly source, the Cinderella star was just as “horrified” as The Affair star’s wife, Catherine FitzGerald, was by the incriminating pics!

Eh, that may be a stretch…

The now infamous photos showed the 31-year-old actress and 50-year-old actor enjoying what appeared to be a romantic montage as they explored the city of Rome and each other, capped off with a sweet snog sesh over lunch.

Referencing the awkward press conference that West and his wife of ten years put on following the scandal, in which they insisted that their marriage was still “strong,” the insider shared:

“Dominic and his wife wanted to put up a united front, [but Lily and Catherine] were both horrified by the pictures. It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too.”

You don’t say!

As we reported, the actors were said to have bonded while filming the BBC One miniseries, the Pursuit of Love, in which they portray a father and a daughter. Yeah, that definitely makes the whole thing ickier somehow…

A week after the scandal broke, more photos from their rendezvous were published: these pics showing the pair cuddling up against one another as they prepared to fly back to the UK — which would mean that West was still canoodling with James after Catherine (and the world) found out about the first set of unsavory snaps. Maybe he was just comforting his “horrified” mistress?

Video: Lily Reflected On ‘Rebellious’ Streak & Making ‘Mistakes’ A Month Before Snoggate!

In the wake of the scandal, we now know West’s wife fled to her family castle in Ireland while the actor stayed behind. Dominic told the press that Catherine was on a “work trip” while insisting that their marriage was still strong and that his Rome trip was “nobody’s business.”

For her part, Lily has stayed radio silent since the scandal broke. She canceled several press appearances for her new Netflix film Rebecca, and has yet to issue a statement about the photos. During the summer, she reportedly ended her on-off again relationship with Matt Smith before being spotted on several dates with Chris Evans.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress said she “won’t discuss whether or not she is dating,” but instead offered advice to her younger self, telling the mag:

“Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates.”

Not bad advice for her current self, either!

Do U think Lily’s career will be affected by this scandal, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN]