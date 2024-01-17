Lindsay Lohan Wants Joke By 'Real Mean Girl' Tina Fey CUT From Movie: SOURCE

The Mean Girls reboot may be out in theaters, but if it were up to Lindsay Lohan, there’d still be one final post-production tweak.

By now, you’ve probably heard — or seen for yourself — that there’s a low blow aimed at Lindsay in the final cut of the new flick. Megan Thee Stallion makes a brief cameo and praises Cady, played by Angourie Rice, for her talent show performance. She says:

“Y2K fire crotch is back”

After seeing the movie for herself at the New York premiere, the Freaky Friday star was NOT pleased with the reference. It harkens back to an infamous 2006 paparazzi vid in which Paris Hilton and her oil heir buddy Brandon Davis mock her — with the latter calling her “fire crotch,” among several other scathing disses.

Both LiLo AND her dad Michael Lohan are unhappy with the creative choice, and now, the mother of one is even calling for it to be removed!

Initially, a rep for the redhead said she was “hurt and disappointed by the reference,” but on Tuesday, an insider revealed to DailyMail.com that the Parent Trap actress wants writer Tina Fey and Paramount Pictures to resolve the issue:

“The real mean girl here is Tina Fey. She wrote it. She also knows that Lindsay is hurt by it. The studio is also aware of how Lindsay feels about it. The right thing for them to do would be for them to edit this out of the film. It is completely unnecessary and very disrespectful.”

Kinda tough since it’s already out in theaters, but not necessarily impossible…

As for her dad, he doubled down on his previous take on the longstanding matter:

“While I’d love to make a few comments about Megan Thee Stallion and even Tina allowing that condescending piece to be in the movie, I’ll take the high road and reserve them.”

Again, he made it well known that the original 2004 flick is the most popular, largely because of his daughter — and thinks this musical remake never should have happened before a proper sequel with the OG cast:

“I don’t care how many times they remake Mean Girls, and no matter in how many ways, it will never be like the original with Lindsay. The original and Lindsay are iconic. While I am happy that Lindsay and Tina got together, I’m at a loss as to why she didn’t do a sequel with the original cast first. That would have been a huge success and outdone any version since the original as so many others agree.”

He continued:

“I’d bet that if you did a survey on what people think would’ve been better with the original cast or these musical versions. A sequel of the original would win with the original cast and would be better and more successful. Nobody can replace Lindsay in her roles. Not because I’m her dad, but because of her talent.”

Papa bear on the offense!

At the end of the day, though, Lindsay at least isn’t walking away empty handed… She appeared in the new version in a brief cameo, and according to Variety, got a whopping $500,000 check for it. DAMN. That’s pretty fetch if you ask us… and especially for just a quick cameo! Not bad!!

But anyways, what do YOU feel like Tina and the studio should do about LiLo’s complaint? Should they cut the joke or stick to their guns? Let us know in the comments down below…

