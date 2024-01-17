Lindsay Lohan's Dad Is Even MORE Upset About Mean Girls Joke!

Lindsay Lohan may not be happy about the Mean Girls dig aimed at her, but her dad is REALLY coming out swinging against it — and everyone involved!

If you hurried to the theater to see the 2024 reboot of the cult classic, you know the scene: Megan Thee Stallion makes a brief cameo in which she talks about Cady Heron, this time played by Angourie Rice, and her Christmas-themed talent show performance. She specifically says:

“Y2K fire crotch is back.”

Yes, a reference to one of LiLo’s lowest moments in the limelight. And Poppa Lohan is NOT impressed.

On Tuesday, Michael Lohan BLASTED the new movie, telling TMZ he ain’t happy with the “disgusting comment” that made it into the final edit, which calls back to the 2006 paparazzi video in which oil heir Brandon Davis infamously called LiLo a “fire crotch” — and her pal Paris Hilton laughs out loud. The vid led to a huge fallout between the famous friends. And before her dad aired his grievances, a rep for Lindsay, herself, said she was “hurt and disappointed by the reference.”

Michael also pointed out that the film’s low box office opening at $28 million could be karma because of the nasty dig — and that it will NEVER come close to the appeal of the OG. (It actually is considered a hit, earning back almost its entire budget worldwide in just the first weekend — and outgrossing the original’s opening by over 3 mil.)

As for Tina Fey and the Hot Girl Summer rapper, LiLo’s dad told the outlet the dig made him want to retaliate, but that he’s being the bigger person. He did, however, spill:

“I will say this however, NOBODY can replace Lindsay or the original cast in that film. Nor can Megan replace Lindsay in the new Planet Fitness commercial dressed like a stripper in a fitness commercial.”

Oof! He’s of course referring to the musician’s new partnership with the athletic company, which comes a few years after Lindsay’s.

Not a happy camper! Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

