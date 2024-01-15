Lindsay Lohan 'Hurt' By Mean Girls Reboot Joke About Her Most Upsetting Celeb Moment!

Lindsay Lohan went into the Mean Girls reboot excited to see a high point in her career brought back to life 20 years later… But instead wound up horrified that a low point was featured for a punchline!

Tina Fey’s remake of the classic 2004 hit comedy — this time with a musical twist — premiered over the weekend, and the mother-of-one was one of many to rush out to give the flick a $33 million+ box office opening. In fact, she joined the cast at the New York City red carpet premiere last week, and you could just see the joy beaming across her face. See (below):

But when she left the theater, it sounds like it was anything BUT smiles for the redhead.

Warning: if you haven’t seen the reboot yet, slight spoilers ahead!

Okay, for those of us who HAVE seen it or just don’t mind, there’s a scene in which Megan Thee Stallion, who conjured up Not My Fault alongside Reneé Rapp AKA Regina George for the soundtrack, makes a brief cameo. It’s a social media montage where she talks about Cady Heron, played by Angourie Rice, and her Christmas-themed talent show performance. Specifically, she says:

“Y2K fire crotch is back.”

While it may be a passing line for most, it apparently did NOT sit well with Lindsay — the apparent punchline here.

A representative for the 37-year-old told multiple outlets on Monday:

“Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.”

That’s not good AT all! Especially for a project so close to her heart!

Y2Kers will probably remember why that phrase hurt so much…

Back in 2006, oil heir Brandon Davis, who’s been a longtime pal of Paris Hilton and was associated with LiLo around the time, trash talked her in an infamous paparazzi video. He yelled that she was a “fire crotch” among many other insults. Paris herself was actually in the video too… And did nothing but laugh in the background. You can watch the video (below):

It was a moment that hurt Lindsay deeply — the moment that led to her falling out with the Simple Life alum, a good friend at the time, or so she thought. So seeing it brought into the modern day — specifically by someone who she seemingly trusts in writer Tina Fey — must have been pretty shocking.

Just last week, the 30 Rock star told Entertainment Weekly that Lindsay is the “heart” of the original flick, and that’s why she chose her to come back for a cameo. Through that lens, you would think that she would have paid special attention to not do the Parent Trap star dirty… But who knows what really went into the line. Maybe she assumed LiLo would find it funny after all these years? We just hope Lindsay and Tina can sort it out!

