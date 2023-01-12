Lisa Marie Presley Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest -- DETAILS!

Oh, no! Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to the hospital after EMTs responded to her home for cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Via sources directly connected to the star, paramedics arrived at Lisa Marie’s Calabasas, California home on Thursday where they performed CPR before rushing her to a nearby hospital. Per an insider, the 54-year-old went into “full arrest” and was given epinephrine at the scene at least one time to help regain her pulse. She was then transported to a hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. It is unclear what her condition is at this time or what led to this medical emergency.

This comes after the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was spotted at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night to celebrate the success of Elvis alongside Austin Butler.

What a shocking health update! We are sending her positive vibes and praying she will be okay!!

