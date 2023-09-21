Lizzo Sued By ANOTHER Former Tour Employee For Sexual Harassment, Discrimination, & More!

Lizzo’s lawsuit troubles continue!

Three of the singer’s backup dancers filed a lawsuit against her last month, saying she created a hostile work environment — they even made sexual harassment claims. With those kinds of allegations there were a lot more employees who would have had to face them — so right away there was the threat the 35-year-old could have more lawsuits coming her way. Well, it’s happened. She has been sued AGAIN by a former employee from her tour!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a woman named Asha Daniels has filed a lawsuit against Lizzo for sexual harassment, racial harassment, disability discrimination, and more. Whoa. The ex-staffer said in the filing that she was hired by one of the Truth Hurts artist’s team members, Amanda Nomura, to work in wardrobe for a tour in 2023. And what may have seemed like a dream come true for her at first turned out to be a nightmare. Daniels claimed she had an intense schedule — working 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. without any breaks sometimes. Oof.

On top of the grueling hours, she claims she had to deal with some horrific comments and behavior behind the scenes. Asha says the wardrobe manager treated her poorly during the tour as she would often make racist and fatphobic remarks, calling her “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat.” These are similar to the claims we already heard against Lizzo herself. That, of course, would be part of the issue with a toxic work environment — the boss sets the standard, and their underlings take their cues from up top. And speaking of Lizzo’s cues…

Asha further claimed Amanda told her she wasn’t allowed to dress in sexy clothes around Lizzo because the singer would get jealous when her boyfriend, Myke Wright, was around other women. Hmm, why would she think he was the type to stray..?

Things escalated to the point where Daniels says Nomura actually rolled a clothing rack over her ankle, causing an injury to it. OMG! Since her ankle was swollen from that incident, Asha wore a pair of Crocs to work afterward — which got her reprimanded. She was forced to wear tennis shoes instead.

Here’s where things escalated…

When Asha eventually came forward to Lizzo’s management team about the behavior from her supervisor, she claims tour manager Carlina Gugliotta did nothing but tell her to film her co-worker’s actions for evidence. However, Daniels thought that would be unethical. She believed after voicing her concerns to Gugliotta, the tour manager eventually spoke to Lizzo about the situation. And again, the Juice songstress did not address the matter. Instead, Asha was simply fired before her contract was supposed to end.

Ever since her tour experience, Asha says she has been experiencing anxiety and PTSD along with migraines, ocular distortions, brain fog, and fatigue. And now she’s asking for an unspecified amount in damages, including unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and more. She said of working with Lizzo:

“I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others. And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly.”

Lizzo has yet to publicly react to the latest lawsuit herself. However, her spokesman, Stefan Friedman, told TMZ this was nothing more than a “bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit” to sabotage her big night receiving the Humanitarian Award from the Black Music Action Coalition Thursday night:

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo. We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

We bet Lizzo will have more to say about all this… eventually. But probably not during a charity event!

Reactions to the new lawsuit, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

