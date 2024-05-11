Kris Jenner Spent HOW MUCH On This Extravagant Birthday Gift For 5-Year-Old Grandson Psalm West?! 

Kris Jenner loves spoiling her grandkids, that’s for sure!

To celebrate Psalm West‘s fifth birthday on Thursday, the momanger got Kim Kardashian‘s youngest son a super bougie gift — a toy Tesla Cybertruck! And the toy car cost her a pretty penny, too! It’s worth $1,500. Yowza! That’s a lot of money on a 5-year-old’s gift!!

Thankfully, it seems like the money was worth it. In a video of the kiddo playing with his new toy on Kim’s Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder can be heard saying, “Now you can match mommy, huh?” The little boy excitedly replied:

“I’m gonna drive this to school!”

LOLz!

Kim thanked her mom for the gift in the caption, writing:

“Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his birthday. Baby Cyber truck.”

See (below):

On her Instagram, Kris wished her grandson a happy birthday, adding:

“Happy birthday to my amazing grandson Psalm, who is truly one of the lights and loves of my heart and my life! Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together. Thank you for asking me to play musical chairs with you the other day. It really meant the world to me lol! The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of of us is such a beautiful gift. You are the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, and friend. You are such a great athlete, and so talented, smart, kind, generous, caring, creative, and the best scooter rider I’ve ever seen. I love you to the moon and back!! Love, Lovey “

Super sweet! We hope it was a great birthday!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]