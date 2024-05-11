Could Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Be Getting Engaged Soon After Justin & Hailey Bieber Pregnancy?? Her Co-Worker Says... 

Selena Gomez is ready to tie the knot! At least, that’s what her friend hopes!

On Tuesday, Dana Covarrubias, the costume designer for Selena’s hit, Only Murders in the Building, told The US Sun that she’s NEVER seen the Single Soon singer so happy, gushing:

“[They are] so in love. So in love. I’ve never seen her happier. She’s just on cloud nine. It’s the cutest. Yeah, it’s adorable.”

Aw!

Benny has reportedly been on the set of the Hulu series, and there’s even speculation he might make a cameo in the new season! But while the costume designer didn’t have anything to say about that, she didn’t hold back when questioned if she thought an engagement could be coming soon, sharing:

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I hope so. I hope so. They seem so happy and in love, so fingers crossed.”

Well, that’s a good sign! BTW, last month the co-creator of the comedy series John Hoffman also told the outlet that Benny has met Selly’s co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, and seemingly got everyone’s stamp of approval! He added:

“I like the relationship between them so much. It’s a great spirit that goes on between them it seems.”

Love!!

Both the singer and music producer have been very open about how much they’re in love, and others have claimed they’re talking about marriage, so a proposal soon isn’t out of the cards! And with her most infamous ex Justin Bieber starting a family with Hailey Bieber, who knows? Maybe that’ll make her realize just how ready she is to dive head-first into the next chapter of her love life, too?!

That said, Selena and Benny kept their relationship a secret for several months before going public — so, there’s a chance they might keep their engagement under wraps for a bit, too. Either way, it sure sounds like we could be hearing wedding bells soon!

Thoughts?! Would you like to see them get engaged soon or would it be better to take their time? Let us know (below)!

