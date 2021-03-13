The Hills Alum Lo Bosworth Reveals She Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury Two Years Ago

Lo Bosworth is opening up about a very scary time in her past!

The Hills alum, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday, March 13 to reveal to her fans and followers that she’d actually been keeping a secret from the world for the past two years.

In her lengthy IG Post, Boswell revealed that she’d been in a New York restaurant about two years ago when a door slipped off its hinges and fell onto her head! OMG!

Writing in a post that included a video of the former reality TV star doing a workout from home, Bosworth explained (below):

“2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about. I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off it’s hinges and on to my head. I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months.”

Yikes!

And so random — scary that something like that could just happen out of the blue!

She continued:

“I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long. I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later. THEN, I found out I had mononucleosis on top of it all. Also didn’t tell you guys that. One day I had to put my head down on my desk at work because of sheer exhaustion and fell asleep. I laid in bed for months and months whenever I could while continuing to work full-time.”

OMG! What a two years it’s been since then, too…

Fortunately, Bosworth was able to at least see some kind of light at the very end of the tunnel:

“Long story short, one of the reasons I’ve been so committed to healthy eating and fitness since the pandemic started is because it took a full year from the head injury + mono for me to be in a place where I could even consider exercising with regularity. This post is dedicated to my health and your health – precious and sometimes taken for granted. If you have it, take advantage of it. All my love.”

Well said!

And WOW! What a stunning and scary revelation!

Here’s the full IG post (below):

Shocking!

And she’s seriously right, too — if you’ve got good health out there, use it, promote it, make it a habit, and take advantage of it! Because once you lose that, it is hard to get it back, no matter what the case or cause.

Here’s hoping Lo keeps coming out of this in a healthy and happy way moving forward! Sending all our love and best wishes!!

