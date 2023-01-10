Logan Paul's Pet Pig Pearl Found Abandoned In A Field & Near Death -- And He Responds!

YouTube star Logan Paul is catching heat online for allegedly abandoning his former pet pig Pearl.

But the social media influencer has already responded to the matter, and it sounds like he’s trying to absolve himself of any responsibility in this shocking and sad situation…

Related: Logan Paul Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Grouping Him In ‘Worst People’ Ever

This all started on Monday, when The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary posted a video to their TikTok and Instagram accounts. In the clip, they showed a group of volunteers caring for a pet pig. Along with the footage, the non-profit animal sanctuary revealed they had come across the pig abandoned in a field and suffering from “life-threatening conditions.” Writing underneath the TikTok vid, they shared how the animal — who they later came to know as Pearl — was lost and stuck with another pig who had died:

“Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She’s clearly been through so much trauma that we can’t begin to imagine, but she’s now safe with us at The Gentle Barn.”

OMG!!

The animal charity noted they learned the pig was “purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer.” From there, they claim, the pig grew far larger than its owners were prepared to handle and was ultimately dumped at some point:

“From what we’ve been told, it’s believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy ‘mini pigs’ or ‘teacup pigs’ for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they’re sadly discarded. While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love.”

But the story ends well — at least from Pearl’s perspective. She appears to be far healthier now, and is living out a nice life at the Gentle Barn’s sanctuary. Here is the full video of the volunteers helping Pearl recuperate at their southern California property:

@thegentlebarn Pearl was found alone in a field next to another pig who had passed away. She came to us with tattered ears and a potentially life-threatening infection in her uterus that has since been healed. She’s clearly been through so much trauma that we can’t begin to imagine, but she’s now safe with us at The Gentle Barn. From what we’ve been told, it’s believed she was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer. People often buy “mini pigs” or “teacup pigs” for clout online, believing they will stay small. When they inevitably grow very large and have many unexpected needs, they’re sadly discarded. While we don’t know everything she’s been through in her past, we know her life is now filled with friends, nutritious foods, the highest quality care, and so much love. #pigrescue #animalrescuestory #abandonedanimals #pigsoftiktok #farmanimalrescue #thegentlebarn ♬ Where is My Mind? – Piano Version – The Blue Notes

Of course, they don’t mention Logan Paul by name. The famous animal charity merely says they believe “an influencer” first purchased and later abandoned the pig. But by Monday night, Jake Paul‘s brother spoke up and appeared to confirm it all! Logan wrote in an email that Pearl did, in fact, belong to him before he moved out of the state and had to leave her behind.

Related: Twitter Accuses Floyd Mayweather And Logan Paul Of ‘Legalized Bank Robbery’ After Fight

On Monday evening, TMZ reported on the existence of the email sent by Logan to The Gentle Barn. In it, the 27-year-old social media star wrote about how he first bought the pig several years ago. According to Logan’s own words, he cared for her and treated the pig well for a while:

“It was just brought to my attention that a pig I owned nearly two years ago, Pearl, was rescued and rehomed by your organization. With every ounce of gratitude I have, thank you. Pearl lived very happily at my home in Encino for about two years. She was treated like the princess she is, bathed regularly, ate a variety of healthy meals, roamed the yard, and had a shelter and pen of her own. I’d even sleep with her sometimes (you’ll come to find she’s a very friendly pig and loves to cuddle).”

Then, early in 2020, he moved to Puerto Rico. He was unable to take her with him to the island, he explained. So, he re-homed her to be with a neighbor at a nearby horse ranch in the area around Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles.

At some point after that, she was re-homed again:

“When I moved to Puerto Rico in April of 2020, she was unable to come with me, so she was rehomed at a horse ranch in Santa Clarita. From my understanding, she lived fruitfully there for about 10 months until that homeowner moved, as well. Pearl was then rehomed to the farmer across the street with the promise of care. I’ve heard that he called your organization to pick her up.”

But clearly, something went very wrong along the way. After these reported multiple re-homing events, Pearl was left in dire straits and nearly died. Thank goodness The Gentle Barn was able to rescue her!!

Logan gave his “shocking and heartbreaking” reaction to seeing the update this week. In his email, he also offered assistance to the animal org as they promote their valiant cause:

“It’s shocking and heartbreaking to hear the state she was found. I wanted to reach out personally and say thank you for taking her in. For what it’s worth, I’d love to send a token of my gratitude to your organization for taking Pearl in and doing something so kind. I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now and I’d like to contribute to her care again. I can’t thank you enough for stepping in. Please let me know how else I can be supportive.”

Hmmm…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Logan on the hook for irresponsibly re-homing Pearl in the first place? It’s likely the horse ranch he left Pearl at wasn’t suited for a pig to begin with. And clearly passing the pet off once again before reaching out to a rescue wasn’t the right move either. Like we said (above), we’re just glad she survived the ordeal and can now live out a far better life at The Gentle Barn!

[Image via The Gentle Barn/TikTok/Logan Paul/YouTube]