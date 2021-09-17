Logan Paul Slams Jimmy Kimmel For Grouping Him In With Donald Trump As The 'Worst People' Ever

Logan Paul was not a fan of being the butt of a joke during a recent opening monologue from Jimmy Kimmel, who lumped the controversial YouTuber in with Donald Trump as some of the “worst people in the world.”

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, the late-night television host had commented on the former president’s then-upcoming commentary for the September 11 boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort — in which he also took aim at Logan. Kimmel joked at the time:

“Who would pay to listen to Trump B.S. his way through a boxing match? Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world.”

Take a look at the segment (below):

Personally, we are not seeing anything false or wrong with this statement here. We mean, Paul is the same person who posted a video of an apparent suicide victim in Japan and joked about it, so that alone tells you enough about his character. And then Trump is, well, you know, Trump. There is a whole laundry list of reasons as to why he is the absolute worst.

Following the show, the 26-year-old internet star apparently was not too happy about the remark made by Kimmel and responded on his Impaulsive podcast. And boy, he did not hold back his feeling on the matter:

“I feel like I’m a very easy butt of a joke. I feel like I’m a butt for sure. My name is just like thrown out there as a butt of a joke. … I’m upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude, for real.”

The amateur boxer recalled appearing on the talk show in 2017, during which he touched on his career as a YouTube personality and losing 15 percent of his testicle. He continued:

“[Kimmel] went on his show recently and made a joke, he said me and Donald Trump are the worst people on earth. You f**king asshole, Jimmy Kimmel. Honestly Jimmy, f**k you bro. I’m not…f**k that. How are you about to invite me on a show, and have like a cordial, friendly, familiar relationship, and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well … f**k you Jimmy Kimmel, why now?”

Paul then slammed the quip as the “lamest s**t,” adding that the writers must have been “lacking content and creativity” so much so “that they had to do some lame-a** Paul joke.” Ch-ch-check out the entire response from Paul (below):

We will have to wait and see if Kimmel will fire back at the strongly-worded statement from Logan. In the meantime, though, what are your reactions to Jimmy calling Logan the “worst person” ever alongside Trump? Do you think the disgraced influencer will challenge the host to a boxing duel? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube, Impaulsive Clips/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]