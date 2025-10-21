Lori Loughlin Feels 'Betrayed' By Mossimo -- The Moment It Started...

Lori Loughlin‘s split with her husband sounds like it’s been messy for a while…

If you didn’t hear the news, the Full House alum is separating from her partner of over three decades, Mossimo Giannulli. We’ve heard so far that Lori found “incriminating” messages on his phone! For most couples we’d assume “incriminating” meant cheating but with these two… Well, you know. That whole college admissions scandal meant they both spent time in actual prison, so incriminating could mean all sorts of things!

Now a new source for People is saying she’s feeling “betrayed” by her ex:

“Lori feels betrayed. It’s not a happy situation for her.”

And guess what? It all started with the criminal charges:

“Things have never been the same [after they] weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together.”

Oof. We can’t help but think of what Lori’s onscreen hubby (and star-crossed lover?) John Stamos just said about the college admission scandal! After news broke of the breakup, he totally trashed Mossimo, alleging the illegality was all HIS fault! So could this be the betrayal? Could this be why the fallout started? Lori got upset with Mossimo because she had to take some of the fall? Because he got her put in prison? Like we said, “incriminating” could mean lots of things!

BTW, Stamos should listen up. As we previously heard, Lori and Mossimo already aren’t living together right now, and this insider says they’re “moving on with separate priorities”:

“They’re in very different places right now and it’s unlikely that they’ll find their way back together.”

Doesn’t sound promising.

If they are heading towards divorce — which it sounds like they definitely are — Lori is likely to get NOTHING from her husband’s multi-million net worth. Which we’re sure only stings more after this supposed betrayal! Ouch.

