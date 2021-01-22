Lost Actress Mira Furlan Dies at 65

Sad news for sci-fi fans.

Mira Furlan, the actress best known for her roles on Lost and Babylon 5, passed away on Wednesday. The cause of death has yet to be revealed, but Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski wrote on Twitter that “for some time now… [her] health was failing.” She was 65 years old.

Mira’s family confirmed her passing on Twitter with a quote from the late star:

“I look at the stars. It’s a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That’s where I’ll be going soon. ‘We’re all star stuff,’ I suddenly remember Delenn’s line from Joe’s script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid. In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That’s all.”

The Babylon 5 showrunner posted a moving tribute to Mira on his own page, too. He shared, in part:

“When Mira Furlan came to audition for Babylon 5, her home country of Yugoslavia was in turmoil and shattering into two separate countries. During our first meeting, we spoke about her work and her life, and I learned that she had been part of a touring theater group that continued to cross borders of the disintegrating country despite receiving death threats from both sides in the civil war. I expressed my admiraton [sic] for her courage, but she shrugged and waved it off. ‘What’s the worst that could have happened? Yes, they could have killed me. So what? Art should have no borders.'”

Mira was clearly an artist of integrity and strength. We’ll be keeping her and her family in our thoughts. R.I.P.

Read Straczynski’s full tribute (below):

It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021

[Image via Hulu/ABC]