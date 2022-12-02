Louisiana Pastor Found Dead In His Own Church After 'Tragic Carpentry Accident'

The beloved pastor of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Louisiana was found dead after a carpentry accident.

Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr. was an adored member of not only his church but the entire community of Marrero. The 60-year-old had been an ordained minister since 1992 and had a love for carpentry with much experience in the field, but sadly a tragic accident while woodworking would end up taking his life.

According to WWL-TV, Jefferson Parish police arrived on the church’s campus around 9 a.m. Tuesday after they received a call about a medical emergency . When officers entered the wood shop of ICRCC they found Rev. Jeanfreau unresponsive. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

In a report from the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office it’s stated officials believe he passed away sometime Monday night after he sustained traumatic injuries while using a lathe. In case you’re not familiar with woodworking, a lathe is a machine with a rotating drive which turns a piece being of wood while the woodworker uses different cutting tools to shape it. It’s a very dangerous piece of equipment and it’s estimated around 3,400 people in the United States are injured by the machinery annually — many of which are fatal.

A spokesperson for JPCO told People there’s no suspicion of foul play. On Thursday, Immaculate Conception School released a statement on Facebook announcing the death of their “beloved” pastor:

“It is with great sorrow that I share the news of Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau’s death. Our beloved pastor died in a tragic accident sometime last night and was found this morning by ICS staff.

We will gather this evening at 6 pm in the church for a prayer vigil. All are welcome to join us to pray together as a community.

Please know you are in my prayers as I ask you to join me in prayer for the repose of Fr. Jimmy’s soul and for his family and all of us in the Immaculate Conception community as we mourn his shocking passing.

May God bless our community and may we feel his love and mercy in this tragedy.

Kim DiMarco”

Amy Dudgeon, who works with a non-profit organization associated with the church, told NOLA.com the minister had “compassion that just radiated from him”:

“He was a light, and such an advocate for the Hispanic community.”

Amy also mentioned the priest was the executive director of the Missionary Childhood Association, and he had previously led mission trips to Bolivia and Nicaragua.

Our hearts are with Rev. Jimmy’s family, congregation, and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

