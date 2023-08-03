Love Is Blind 'Villain' Irina Solomonova Shows Off INCREDIBLE Body Transformation!

Irina Solomonova is celebrating her fitness journey!

The former Love Is Blind contestant took to Instagram Stories to share with fans how she spent time over the past year focusing on her health and wellness. And by the looks of the before and after photos she dropped, her hard work has paid off! She showed off her impressive body transformation with some gym pictures of herself from July 2022 to July of this year. She wrote in one snapshot:

“It was so hard for me to share them, but also so proud of my body. Making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out.”

As for the secret to her amazing progress? Irina shared in a follow-up video on the ‘gram that she began to go to the gym consistently three months ago and started doing 12-30-3 on the treadmill:

“I found those photos a few days ago, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t even realize how much my body changed. And I’m so proud of myself. I honestly just started working out continually about three months ago and I do the absolute least amount of cardio. But my biggest thing was I wanted to stay consistent because every time I go to the gym I never know what to do or I go hard for like a day and then I don’t go for weeks. So I needed to find something that was super easy and not super exhausting and that I could just do every single day. And for me, that was the 12-30-3 incline on cardio and I just do that. I still hold the handlebars.”

Although it was “a small change” for her, the Netflix personality expressed she already feels “so much better inside and out.” In addition to establishing a gym routine, she had been focusing on eating more healthily:

“I truly believe it’s how you move your body and what you eat.”

Irina did admit to taking a supplement called berberine – or “nature’s Ozempic” – to help “stabilize” her blood sugar and curb her food cravings. But before anyone purchases the product, she encouraged everyone to “do your research” and consult their doctors first:

“I love food. I always eat, so I feel this just helped my mind chill out.”

Good for Irina! We’re wishing her nothing but the best on her health journey! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

