Erika Jayne Reveals Real Reason For Her Drastic Weight Loss -- And Insists It’s NOT Ozempic!!

Erika Jayne is shedding light on her drastic body transformation!

As we reported, fans have been concerned about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for a while after noticing she lost a ton of weight over the past few months. It all started when she stepped out with attorney Jim Wilkes II in Las Vegas back in May. When photos from the evening began circulating, Bravo viewers became very worried about her health. Some even accused her of taking Ozempic, the diabetes drug many celebrities have been taking to lose weight fast.

Related: Fans Accuse Teresa Giudice Of Using Ozempic In Edited IG Photos!

Well, Erika finally ‘fessed up to how she quickly shed the pounds. And much to the disbelief of fans most likely, her slim down figure was not because of Ozempic! During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the 52-year-old reality star credited her drastic weight loss to menopause?! When host Andy Cohen pointed out that Erika was looking like a “whisper of herself” now, she acknowledged her thinner physique, saying:

“Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally.”

Andy then asked the big question:

“Not Ozempic-ally?”

Erik insisted the drug wasn’t the cause of her weight loss, explaining:

“I was going through menopause. So I took it all down.”

However, like many viewers, fellow guest Jackie Hoffman wasn’t buying it! She joked, “Who loses weight in menopause?”

Her skepticism is valid! With menopause, most people think it typically causes weight gain — not weight loss. According to the Mayo Clinic, “weight gain is common” for many women during menopause, but it can sometimes be addressed or prevented through a combination of a healthy diet and exercise. So it’s no wonder Jackie and others are sus Erika lost weight very fast solely due to menopause. But the Bravolebrity is doubling down! She noted:

“I went to the doctor and I said get it off me.”

Hmm…

If you were expecting the singer to go into more detail about the matter, you’d be wrong. She put a stop to the conversation about her weight loss, telling everyone:

“Let me start off by saying, you know, I want to make sure I don’t trigger anybody. Because we have this conversation in Beverly Hills, and we have a cast member with an eating disorder.”

For those who don’t know, Erika was referring to her RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff who has been open about her struggles with bulimia on the show.

Are you buying Erika’s explanation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, FayesVision/WENN]