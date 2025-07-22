Love Island USA’s Cierra 'Pushing To Be Invited' Back For Reunion -- After Calling Her Racism Scandal The 'Villain Edit'

Cierra Ortega is determined to be on the Love Island USA reunion! But should she be??

As Perezcious readers know, the Islander was kicked off this season of the reality competition after she was caught using a racial slur directed at Asians in resurfaced posts. She was removed from the show amid an outcry from fans and eventually apologized for her behavior. Except… maybe it was kinda short-lived?!

Related: Love Island USA‘s Plan To Weed Out Problematic Contestants

On Saturday, the reality star took to Instagram to clap back at her “villain edit”! Yes, really! In a salty post to her feed, she posed in a white bikini in Greece with the caption:

“‘you look happier!’ thanks, I booked a flight to mykonos after surviving the villain edit on reality tv and I didn’t end up with the guy who never actually liked me and wanted my friend the entire time”

OMG!

See the full post HERE. She’s clearly not as chill about her ex Nic Vansteenberghe‘s new romance with Olandria Carthen as she first insisted! But that’s to be expected!

That “villian edit” comment, though?! Is she referring to her racism scandal?? So much for taking accountability, if so! She could be referring to claims that she was a “mean girl” in the villa, but most people still think she got a “winner’s edit.” Fans commented on social media:

“She actually got a great edit lol she just got exposed outside the show.” “Huda [Mustafa] got the villain edit ” “Accountability chases Cierra but she runs faster ” “she actually had a better edit than most, people just didn’t like her even prior to the slur thing” “It’s crazy to say you got a villain edit when in reality you were held accountable for your actions…” “What villain edit???? There goes the accountability…”

As you can see, the post sparked a lot more backlash. And yet Cierra is reportedly still “in talks” to appear on the August 25 reunion. A production source told The US Sun on Monday that the embattled star is fighting for her chance to reappear on the Peacock series:

“Cierra is pushing to be invited, but we haven’t decided yet if she will be attending. She created controversy and some of us don’t want to have her linked with the show ever again, but we still are discussing if she should come or not.”

A second insider backed this up, saying:

“Cierra may attend, but we are still deciding this. Some other participants have said that they don’t want her to come, and we will make a decision about it soon.”

Hmm. Who doesn’t want to see her? Nicolandria? Huda — who seemingly has some beef with her?

If the 25-year-old somehow does attend, producers are hoping she won’t be the main focus of the special episode, the confidant added:

“We don’t want to deal with her too much now, after what happened and what she said, and also after the way she reacted when we told her that she had to leave. Some of us don’t want to have her there, some others are pushing to have her come to the reunion, we will decide very soon about this.”

On the one hand, we get why some want her to appear. She was a huge part of this season! But she was kicked off for a reason. The show wanted to make a point that racism and discrimination would not be tolerated whatsoever. Sooo… would they not just be walking back on that if they let her return? Sure, she lost her chance at the prize money, but it’s still giving her a massive platform! Just saying…

Also, from the sounds of it, she’s still on the outs with many of her cast members. So, that doesn’t help her chances.

What do U think should happen, Perezcious readers? Is her apology enough to let her take part in this ep? Or does she need to move on? And do U think she got a “villain edit”?! Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Peacock & Cierra Ortega/Instagram]