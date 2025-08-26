Love Island USA’s Huda EXPOSED For Doing THIS Dirty Thing To Ace During Extended Heart Rate Challenge!

OMG! Now we see why Chelley Bissainthe was so furious!!

The Islanders reunited for the Love Island USA season 7 reunion on Monday, and just like the messy season, it brought a lot of drama! There was a LOT to hash out between the contestants — but nothing was a hotter topic than what REALLY happened at the heart rate challenge!

As viewers will recall, the heart rate challenge tests whose heart beats fastest for each cast member. Huda Mustafa‘s turn to seduce the contestants took a shocking turn when she was all over Chelley’s man Ace Greene — something that sparked a massive argument between the gal pals! Chelley was furious, arguing Huda crossed the line. And eagle-eyed viewers started to suspect that a MAJOR part of the challenge may have been edited out because it was too NSFW to show! OMG?!

Finally, there’s no more wondering! During the reunion, they aired an extended version of the challenge — that showed exactly where the drama began!

In the new clip, Huda LICKS Ace’s bulge! While he sits right next to his partner at the fireplace! WOW.

Then, after Huda’s partner Chris Seeley takes Chelley to the floor for a hot make-out session, Huda once again grabs Ace, brings him to the floor, and starts kissing him! When Chris and Chelley finish, Huda then turns around and twerks on Ace’s face! Let’s just say, the so-called ring leader seemed very happy about the whole thing, too. He smiles, laughs, and even grabs on to her butt to pull her closer! We know that had to have pissed off Chelley even more!

Watch the raunchy moment (below):

Insane!

During the reunion, Huda tried to defend herself by insisting everything she did “was consensual,” she shared:

“I think that I took it a step too far for certain people. And I do apologize if I made anybody feel uncomfortable. Everything was consensual. There was no limitations, and we all made that very clear at the beginning of the challenge.”

But Chelley didn’t think that was a good excuse:

“I definitely feel like I was justified. We’ve always mentioned this whole consensual thing, and everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re all open to everything.’ It comes to a thing of friendship and sisterhood. It was never because we didn’t consent to this.”

Chelley went on to question the mamacita’s intentions:

“When you do certain challenges, it’s with intention, because you’re interested in a person. To my knowledge, you didn’t have any interest for Ace. So, to go as far as that — [with] me being your friend — I think my reasons were very justified.”

And to make sure NOBODY misunderstood her point, Chelley noted that if Huda had asked her permission to lick Ace’s privates, she 100% would’ve said no! She declared:

“I don’t feel like I have to sit here and be like, ‘Hey, don’t lick the person I’m connected with’s d**k.’ It’s just an invisible boundary, where I just don’t have to say that.”

Yeesh!!!

It is WILD! Reacting to the shocking reveal, fans wrote on X (Twitter) and TikTok:

“the heartrate challenge was UNCOMFORTABLE to watch lol… imagine seeing that in real time” “Nah that unreleased clip of the heart rate challenge actually looks like something you’d see in an adult content video. That’s freaked out and I’m glad that didn’t air. Wtf was that. It was uncomfortable to watch. It looked like an orgy.” “the heart rate challenge … yeahhhhhhhh Chelley is owed an apology production made it seem like she was overreacting but now we can see she wasn’t” “Ace was real quiet for during that part [he] knew he enjoyed it” “Why did he grab it tho”

What do YOU think about this?? Who was in the wrong?! Sound OFF (below)!

