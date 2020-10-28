Megan Fox Pulled Machine Gun Kelly From A 'Stupor' & Made Him 'A Better Person'

When Machine Gun Kelly met Megan Fox, everything changed for the better!

Brian Austin Green might not agree with that sentiment, but the rapper certainly felt strongly about it. In a new chat with NME, MGK (real name Colson Baker) spoke about being at a “crossroads” in life prior to encountering his new flame.

The 30-year-old explained that as he was finishing his new album, Tickets to My Downfall, he actually fell in love with the mother of three:

“Tickets is essentially my diary, because I did fall in love during the making of this record. And I did become a better person.”

As you’ll recall, the couple met on the set of the forthcoming indie thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, just before the world came to a halt earlier this year. Prior to that, the Billboard Music Award nominee had already been working on the album, but was primarily “coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor.” All of that changed after becoming involved with the Jennifer’s Body star:

“It’s interesting. There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality.”

The Bloody Valentine artist added:

“I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like, ‘Maybe we won’t make this a reality; maybe we’ll make this ironic.’ Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f**king life.”

These life-altering feelings are clearly mutual! The co-stars sat down for a July episode of Give Them Lala … With Randall, sharing with podcast hosts Randall Emmett and Lala Kent how their romance came to be. Fox, who quietly separated from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in late 2019, dished:

“Yeah, because I knew — I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn’t yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that. So then, we met on set.”

Woah! After just one meeting?! At least according to Meg, there was apparently an immediate spark:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

Seems like these two are really right for each other… let’s hope it works out between them so MGK doesn’t go back to what sounds like a really toxic place!

