Megan Fox Introduced Her Kids To Machine Gun Kelly Because ‘They’re Planning A Future Together’

We knew Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were super into each other, but we didn’t realize things were so serious between them!

As we previously reported, they did take a huge step when Meg introduced the rapper to her three kids, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. According to a source for People, though, that was just the first step in taking this relationship to the next level.

The insider said:

“He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious.”

How serious?? The source continued:

“They are in a committed relationship and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”

Wow! That’s the real deal right there!

Back in September, an insider told Us Weekly that it was still “too soon” for the couple to be talking about marriage or having kids of their own. (The My Bloody Valentine artist also has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.) The source also suggested that the Transformers star’s ex Brian Austin Green was shielding the kids from their mother’s whirlwind relationship. They shared:

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them. Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

Meanwhile, despite the ongoing pandemic, Megan and her new man have been spotted out and about in LA enjoying their romance. The People source confirmed that the pair “spend as much time together as they can” and are “doing great.”

The 34-year-old has even helped to promote Tickets to My Downfall, the new album by her beau MGK — otherwise known as Lamby, apparently. Earlier this month, the actress posted a seductive lip-sync on Instagram with the caption:

“The deluxe version of Lamby’s @machinegunkelly album is out now

This is one of my favorite songs

My audio is sh**ty because technology hates me.

Also don’t worry I’m dressed like this not because I’m at an x-rated cosplay convention but because I’m on set for @netflix #nightteeth.”

It clearly worked! MGK got his first Number One on Billboard with Megan’s help!

The mother of three is even featured on the album itself: during a track called banyan tree (interlude), the couple can be heard discussing their relationship… and matching tattoos. Over music, Meg tells the 30-year-old:

“That was four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible. Like, you just got my initials tattooed on you. I got your nickname tattooed on me.”

We find it a bit hard to believe, too, but she does make the relationship sound pretty serious! Wishing them best of luck as they begin to blend their families.

