Madison Beer Says The Ex Who Leaked Her Nudes At 15 Reached Out -- But Did She Forgive Him??

When the singer was only 15 years old, three years after skyrocketing to fame because Justin Bieber shared her cover of Etta James‘ track At Last, she experienced one of the darkest moments of her life — her nudes got leaked online by her ex-boyfriend. As a teen, she sent a boy she was dating naked images and videos of herself on Snapchat. Madison thought the explicit content would disappear once he opened it, but they found their way onto the internet, leading to intense slut-shaming and cyberbullying.

The Make You Mine artist went into a depression at the time and even considered suicide. Thankfully, she got through the hard times. But what happened to Madison as a MINOR is disturbing. Her privacy was beyond violated. So what does the boy who caused all this pain for Madison have to say for himself? The performer spoke to the guy — and he apologized! She said in an interview with Cosmopolitan:

“The boy who the whole nude situation happened with, he reached out to me and was like, ‘I had no idea that I hurt you like this. I’m so sorry.’ I don’t know how it feels to be a 14-year-old boy receiving photos of a girl. Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I don’t think he was being malicious showing them to his friends. He was a kid.”

Wow. Madison has more grace than most people probably would… Even though he was a “kid,” he should have known better than to leak them online. It was a messed up thing to do.

The Reckless crooner isn’t willing to forgive everyone involved in the situation back then, though. She continued:

“I’ve had to sit people down and be like, ‘Hey, you owe me an apology for what you did to me when I was a kid.’ And a lot of the other people from that time in my life—I just have completely severed my relationships with. I don’t care to make up with you or be cool with you.”

At this point, Madison just feels that “sometimes you’ve got to just let it go” — even though what happened to her took a massive toll on her mental health:

“I tried to go the other way and kill myself, and don’t get me wrong, I still have those moments. But I was like, ‘I need to first prove all these people wrong. And second, maybe I can help someone out there who sees themselves in me in any way.’ I like to think that everything I went through and continue to go through is because I’m strong enough to survive and tell the story.”

Although Madison is “okay with it now,” she pointed out that “doesn’t mean I deserved to go through it,” adding:

“As much as people mistreated me, who I really have a bone to pick with is the internet. I recently saw this video someone posted on TikTok from when I was 13. It was my first time on a TV show, and I sang a song that I completely botched the ending of. I went back to the original comments. People were like, ‘I didn’t know it was possible to get ear cancer,’ ‘I didn’t know that you could be talentless and get signed,’ ‘Oh my god, this girl sucks.’ I don’t give a f**k that I’m a public figure or that I put myself out there. You don’t treat children like that.”

Say it again and louder! Not enough people realize this, unfortunately.

