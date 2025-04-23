Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' Scary Ex David Eason Was Investigated For 'Exploitation Of A Minor'! WHOA!

It turns out Jenelle Evans’ terrifying estranged husband was investigated over more than we ever knew!

David Eason has faced a laundry list of accusations over the years. He has faced domestic abuse accusations and has been charged with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of felony assault by strangulation following an alleged altercation with her teen son, Jace. And we’ll never forget the May 2019 incident in which David shot and killed their dog Nugget in front of their daughter Ensley. The guy is a walking red flag. Now, new horrifying allegations against him have come to light…

According to court documents obtained by The US Sun on Tuesday, David was issued a search warrant for suspicion of “sexual exploitation of a minor.” What?! This reportedly happened all the way back in June 2024, just a few weeks after Jenelle finally left his scary ass. But it went under the radar — and is only just coming out this week!

The legal filing stated the sheriff’s office in North Carolina could search and seize his property as it pertained to the investigation. They requested “that the court issue a warrant to search the person, place, vehicle and other items described in this application and to find and seize the property and person described in this application,” per the doc.

The warrant claimed the sheriff’s office believed they would uncover evidence of “the commission of a criminal offense or contraband” against the former television personality. Specifically, they were searching for proof of “first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor” and “second-degree exploitation of a minor.”

Whoa…

While the sheriff’s office felt they would find evidence for these crimes, it doesn’t seem like they did. A clerk told the outlet that no charges were filed against David. The US Sun did not provide any more details about the allegations against the MTV star — some details are being kept quiet to protect the alleged victims, who are by definition underage. But just knowing the cops had enough evidence for a warrant… Whoa.

Neither David nor his attorney have addressed the investigation. However, this isn’t the only time the accusation has been made!

As you know, Jenelle and David have been in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle over Ensley since last year. While in court in November 2024, the Teen Mom alum made a claim hinting at this, saying she discovered material relating to the “sexual exploitation of a minor.” What kind of evidence she found or if she handed it over to the cops is unknown. No other details have been provided since. But this is deeply concerning if what Jenelle alleged is true…

