Madonna Poses With ALL 6 Children Together In Rare Group Photo -- LOOK!

Madonna is usually flanked by shirtless backup dancers on Instagram — but in her latest snap, the superstar was seen posing with a different posse: her children!

On Wednesday, the Like a Virgin singer shared pics from her epic 63rd birthday celebration in Italy — one of which saw her posing with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twins Estere and Stella Ciccone.

We can’t remember the last time we saw them all together!

As fans know, posing with her entire brood is a rare move for Madge, since her two oldest kids don’t live with the Queen of Pop in her Portugal palace. Still residing with the hitmaker are Mercy, whom she adopted in 2009; Esther and Stella, whom she adopted in 2017; and David, whom she adopted in 2006.

While they may live thousands of miles apart from big siblings Lourdes and Rocco, the gang looked like one big happy family as the posed with their momma.

Scroll through to check out the adorable pic (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]