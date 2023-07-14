Remember #TheDress?! Man Behind Viral Phenomenon Allegedly Tried To Murder His Wife!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We did not see this coming!

Back in the day, for like a whole week, it was all anyone could talk about. One simple dress caught the internet by storm when half of the viewers swore it was black and blue and the other half was sure it was white and gold.

“The Dress That Broke the Internet,” or simply “The Dress,” became a sensation after Caitlin McNeill shared a snap of the garment on Tumblr. She was asking for help to determine the true color of the dress, worn by a bride’s mother at a wedding. The photo of the dress went so viral, it shot the owner and her family to fame — but now, we’ve learned of a very unexpected and disturbing plot twist…

The Scottish groom, Keir Johnston, who got his 15 minutes of fame in 2015 because of his mother-in-law’s outfit, appeared in High Court in Glasgow on Monday after being charged with the attempted murder of his wife, Grace Johnston.

The 38-year-old, from the Isle of Colonsay, is now being accused of committing 11 years worth of domestic violence acts and coercive control measures against his wife before he allegedly tried to kill her last March! Yikes!

Prosecutors say Johnston pinned his wife to the ground and compressed her neck as he sat on her during an incident on March 6, 2022. He allegedly placed his hands around Grace’s neck repeatedly, strangling her and restricting her ability to breathe while making threats of violence. He also allegedly threatened to kill her and brandished a knife at her, causing further injury.

Other allegations, dated between April 2019 and March 2022, include claims Keir pushed Grace against a wall, shouting at her and choking her. He also allegedly tried to get into a vehicle she was in, hitting her through an open window. Furthermore, he’s accused of putting her in a headlock and dragging her out of a pub after she refused to leave with him. Even in public he was like this? Damn…

It is also claimed he engaged in other classic abuser behavior. He allegedly isolated his partner from her friends and family and monitored her money to decide how much she could have access to. Jeez.

Keir is denying all allegations against him. The case will continue in a preliminary hearing before a 2024 trial. We guess we’ll see what the jury thinks when they look at him — whether they see a violent abuser or not.

As mentioned, the couple became quite well-known after the dress went viral nearly a decade ago. They even appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to debunk the theory the dress was white and gold. There they were given $10,000 and a trip to Grenada in the Caribbean.

Ironically, at the time the Salvation Army launched a domestic abuse awareness campaign using the dress’ popularity for attention. One of their ads featured a bruised and beaten woman posing in a white and gold dress with the tagline noting:

“Why is it so hard to see black and blue? The only illusion is if you think it was her choice. One in six women are victims of abuse. Stop abuse against women.”

A very eerie thing to look back on now… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

