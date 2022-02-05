Teen Sentenced To 100 Years For Murdering Younger Siblings To Free Them 'From Satan And Hell'

A teenager in Indiana was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was convicted of smothering his two young siblings in separate awful incidents in their home.

According to prosecutors, Nickalas Kedrowitz was 13 years old in May 2017 when he suffocated his half-sister Desiree McCartney (pictured above) at the family’s home in the small town of Osgood, Indiana. Two months later, in July 2017, Kedrowitz (pictured above, left, mugshot) suffocated his infant stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz as well. Desiree was just shy of her second birthday when she was killed; Nathaniel died just before his first birthday.

Investigators quickly centered in on Kedrowitz as a suspect after he exhibited “bizarre behavior and a bad temper” while dealing with police in the aftermath of the two deaths, according to media reports. Then, in August 2018, police put together enough evidence to arrest the teenager. At that point, he reportedly told detectives that he had killed his two siblings because he was “freeing them from Satan and Hell.”

Desiree was found dead in the family’s home on May 1, 2017, following a period when Kedrowitz was tasked with baby-sitting the toddler. Christina McCartney, the girl’s mother, attempted to perform CPR on her after Kedrowitz told her the little girl “wasn’t breathing right.” Sadly, she was pronounced dead hours later in the hospital.

On July 20 of that same year, Kedrowitz was again alone with a toddler, this time tasked with putting Nathaniel to bed. After leaving the baby’s room, the teenager allegedly reported to his mother that the child had stopped moving. He later informed cops that he’d apparently used a towel and a blanket to smother the children “in order to set them free from this hell.” In a subsequent psychological evaluation, he doubled down with more comments comments about Satan and hell.

Later, the teenager also allegedly mutilated a kitten at the nearby home of his aunt and uncle. The teenager then reportedly watched as the couple “took the cat to try to put an end to its suffering,” according to court docs uncovered by the Indianapolis Star. Holy s**t…

This week, after the judge in the case issued two separate 50-year sentences for Kedrowitz to serve consecutively, Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel told the Associated Press that he was content with it:

“This wasn’t some sort of heat of passion, one killing and then minutes or hours or even days later, we’re talking months here, so we think that the consecutive part of the sentence was warranted and appropriate in this circumstance.”

Here’s more on Kedrowitz’s court case, and his conviction, which occurred back in August:

We can’t even imagine what it must have been like for the parents of those poor children to have gone through this over the last several years.

Sending all of our prayers and support to the kids’ grieving parents and loved ones as they deal with the apparent end of this horrific situation.

