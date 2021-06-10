Teen Allegedly Stabbed Two Sisters To Death In Deal With Demon To Get Rich

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A London man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing two women in what he believed was a pact with a demon.

According to reports, 19-year-old Danyal Hussein slaughtered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry at Fryent Country Park in Wembley in the early hours of June 6, 2020.

The sisters had reportedly met friends earlier that day for Henry’s birthday, as an outdoor party was the only way they could celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to prosecutors, the sisters stayed behind after their friends left — and it would be the last time anyone saw them alive.

The sisters’ family and friends immediately became worried when neither returned home nor answered their phones. The following day, their bodies were discovered hidden in undergrowth in the park by the father of one of Henry’s close friends: both of them had been repeatedly stabbed and their limbs were reportedly intertwined.

Prosecutors said in court that a combination of forensic evidence and CCTV footage led police to Hussein. His DNA was reportedly at the scene, on the bodies of the victims, and on a bloodstained knife found nearby. Moreover, the 19-year-old had reportedly bought a set of knives in Asda and visited a hospital the day after the murders with cuts on his hand from a knife.

As for the motive, investigators found that Hussein had slayed the women in what he believed was a deal with a demon. When they searched his bedroom, police allegedly found a handwritten agreement between the defendant and a demon, in which the teen promised to sacrifice women in order to win the lottery and not to be suspected of any crime he had committed.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the court that the suspect bought lottery tickets, three of which were folded inside the note, sharing:

“It would appear that the defendant had confidence that his plan would work since following the fatal attacks upon Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, the defendant purchased several lottery tickets and three lottery tickets folded up inside the agreement he had written with the devil.”

The prosecutor noted that the demon did not hold up its end of the bargain, telling jurors:

“As it turned out, the demon did not come good on the bargain since not only did the defendant not win the lottery but the police identified all the evidence that links him to these two murders.”

Hussein denied the charges. He reportedly did not accept it was him in the CCTV footage or that the blood or DNA evidence was found because he had committed the crime or was present at the scene.

The trial is expected to go on for up to four weeks. Our hearts go out to the victims’ families.

