Maralee Nichols Celebrates Son Theo's First Birthday With Adorable New Pics! Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson...

Maralee Nichols is celebrating a major milestone for her beloved baby boy!

The doting momma took to Instagram on Thursday to share new snaps from a gorgeous shoot. Only it wasn’t her normal influencer-style IG post. It was a sweet carousel of images honoring her 1-year-old son!!

Of course, the proud momma shares Theo with Khloé Kardashian‘s unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson. And while Tristan has been, ummm, less than involved in Theo’s young life thus far, Maralee is clearly on top of mom mountain.

Honoring the occasion of Theo’s birthday on December 1, Nichols noted her love for the boy. “I can not believe you are already one,” she gushed in the caption of the new, heartwarming post. The rest of the tribute went like this:

“Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life. You are the sweetest little boy, your smile brightens up any room. You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form. God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo”

Awww!

As you can see (below), the new image shows Maralee wrapped in a gorgeous gown of white tulle while holding Theo lovingly with his back to the camera. As a before-and-after juxtaposition, she also shared a couple old snaps of her maternity shoot, including one from the very same spot:

Love it!!

Obviously, Maralee is trying to (sort of) keep Theo out of the spotlight. She hasn’t revealed his face on camera since his birth a year ago, even as she shares pics with the infant. As is her right!

But she’s also clearly proud of her baby boy. As is her right, too! Snaps and claps for mom and son!! Happy birthday, Theo!

PS — Hey, Tristan, did you want to add anything at this point? No? Just asking…

