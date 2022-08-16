Maralee Nichols Shades Tristan Thompson (Again!) Amid Child Support Battle!

Maralee Nichols isn’t gonna take it any more!

The woman is quickly becoming an expert in throwing shade at baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Last month, she called out the NBA star on Instagram with a brief — but very effective — public message. And now she’s back for more action. Literally!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Taking Her Time’ Deciding On A Name For Her Newborn Son!

Of course, Tristan has been in the news recently for his own little return to IG. As we reported late last week, the basketball star posted a posed pic to his social media account for the first time in a while — and added eyebrow-raising commentary in the caption, writing:

“I never switched sides / I switched lanes / I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same.”

Fans trolled the f**k out of Tristan over the cryptic comment and new pic. And now Maralee has, too!!!

Over the weekend, Theo‘s momma posted her own new IG pic. And the caption said it ALL!! While the photo itself wasn’t super noteworthy — just a nice shot of the young mom posing in front of a mirror in a fitness center — Maralee’s comments caught the world’s attention.

Along with the snap, she wrote:

“Less time on captions, more time on actions”

Uh-oh!!!

Don’t think for a second that’s not a crack at Tristan’s cheesy caption choice in his own less-than-perfect return to Insta from the day before. So she’s definitely watching closely. And commenting, too!

Also, referencing her curvaceous post-baby figure, Maralee added this tidbit at the end:

“never skip leg day”

Ch-ch-check out the photo (below) and you’ll see what she means about leg day:

Damn, girl! You gave birth HOW long ago?! Get it!!

Related: Wait, Tristan Is Talking About Being ‘Disciplined’ Now?! LOLz, OK, Sure…

Of course, following Theo’s birth, Maralee has gone through it when it has come to getting Tristan involved. The fit momma is currently battling the pro hooper in court over child support payments. As we’ve previously reported, Nichols hasn’t found it easy to get the tall sports star to step up into fatherhood at all.

So down in the comments of this new IG post, fans picked up on the shade and gave it right back in their own call-outs. Here are just a few of the reactions to Maralee’s dramatic desire for action (below):

“Go awwwfff sis” “Girl yes living your best life! Looking better then any of those girls without saying names!” “So sorry you have to deal with this s**t. It’s none of our business but the visibility is so freaking irking.” “Oh gosh mama throwing a little shade hell yeah he need to start paying up” “Hope you fine someone great for you and Theo” “Lowkey best caption” “……was this shade”

The answer to that last comment: YES! Yes, it absolutely was shade. LOLz!

Nothing doing as far as reaction over on Tristan’s IG right now. Then again, we wouldn’t be surprised if he tried to play it cool and avoid commenting at all. Still, the message was SENT!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Maralee Nichols/Instagram]