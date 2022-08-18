WHAT?! Tristan Thompson HAS Been Paying Maralee Nichols Child Support!?

Who could have seen this new twist in the legal battle between Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols…

As Perezcious readers know, he and his baby momma have been embroiled in a court showdown over child support payments for their son Theo. Earlier this year, a rep for Maralee of one told Page Six had “done nothing” and provided zero “financial assistance” since she gave birth to him in December. And that still rang true several months later. An insider spilled to Us Weekly in June that in addition to never meeting their baby boy, Tristan still “hasn’t been in communication with Maralee and hasn’t sent her any money for child support to date.” Seriously?!

Their messy situation has brought on a ton of drama and shade thrown between Tristan and Maralee – especially from the latter when it comes to the NBA star stepping up to co-parent Theo. Most recently, the former personal trainer reacted to his latest cryptic post about how he “never switched sides” or “lanes” by writing on her account:

“Less time on captions, more time on actions”

Clearly, it sounds like she is shading Khloé Kardashian’s ex over that alleged lack of child support payments! But now, it looks like Tristan has had enough and is fighting back against Maralee’s accusations. In fact, he is claiming that what she has been saying is completely false!

An attorney for the 31-year-old basketball player revealed to Page Six in a legal letter sent on Wednesday that he actually has been “paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child.” Any older payments have also allegedly been repaid at this time.

Whoa! So has Maralee been lying all this time? Or is there more to the story here? And why is he only speaking up now if he’s been supposedly coughing up the cash?

While the Cleveland Cavaliers player might be paying child support now, an insider claimed to Page Six that it actually started recently, AND he still has not made the effort to spend some quality time with their little one. The source said:

“Tristan has still made no attempt to meet his 8-month-old son, Theo. It was not until recently that Tristan started paying child support.”

Wow. Again, we say, so much for Tristan’s message on how he looked “forward to amicably raising our son.” What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Maralee Nichols/Instagram, Tristan Thompson/Instagram]