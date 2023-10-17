Maren Morris Divorces Husband Ryan Hurd After 5 Years!

Wow! Maren Morris is splitting from her husband Ryan Hurd!

Us Weekly has just confirmed the My Church artist filed for divorce on October 2, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. Interestingly, the date of the separation matches the date of the filing, so this is NOT something that’s been brewing behind the scenes for too long.

Thankfully, they have a prenup in place, so hopefully, this will be an unproblematic split. That said, they did welcome their first child, a son named Hayes, together in 2020. So they will have to figure out a custody plan.

According to People, a parenting seminar order (which is required for all Davidson County divorce cases involving children in Tennessee) was ordered by a judge on July 25, stating that the couple would have 60 days from the date of filing their complaint to complete the class. Per the documents, Maren completed a four-hour parenting skills seminar on October 14. Hmm…

Related: Are Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Buying A Home In Kansas City Together?!?!

As for what went wrong, it’s unclear at this point. The musicians first began dating in 2015 after becoming friends while writing music together. They’ve been married for 5 years — happily so as far as we knew… So far, neither of them has spilled the tea, and there hasn’t been any indication of trouble in paradise publicly.

It does seem to be a phase of change and transition for Maren, though! Three weeks ago, she announced her exit from country music after getting fed up with the bad politics — which is a pretty big deal since that’s where she’s made a name for herself. At the time of the shocking announcement, however, Ryan was incredibly supportive of his wife, even penning a lengthy Instagram post about how much she deserves “to be celebrated”:

“Most people would just shut up and keep collecting the paycheck, because the wave of vitriol is real and it’s hard. I’m so sick of watching my wife get the s**t kicked out of her by the internet. I’m sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It’s the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I’m sick of people getting rewarded for it… She deserves a little sunshine for the burden she has carried for every artist and fan that feels the same way. I can’t wait for that first tour and to see all of the smiling and beautiful people who needed these songs and and also need HER. I can’t wait to make music that follows the same path, whatever that is.”

Take a look:

So something BIG must’ve happened between then and now, right?! Because things have taken a drastic turn in a very short period of time.

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]