Nick Cannon Talks Possibility Of More Kids As Baby No. 12's Birth Nears!!

Nick Cannon is about to welcome baby number 12 with baby momma Alyssa Scott. In fact, the duo could be days away from meeting their little one!

But the question on all of our minds right now is simple: does the Wild’N Out star want to grow his family even more?? After all, we thought he’d be done having children long ago, but the babies just kept on coming! So should we expect him to go for an even bigger brood than the dozen?!

The 42-year-old TV host addressed that question a bit in an interview over the weekend with Billboard. Speaking to the music news outlet about his family focus for the future, Cannon was non-committal when it came to procreation planning!

The media org straight-up asked whether Nick was planning on having more children beyond this coming baby with Scott, and he replied:

“I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

He’s ‘good right now’?! Soooo, does that mean ‘no’?! Or just ‘no idea’??

Or is he already expecting more on the way and he’s faking everybody out at this point?! Because we really never know with him!

LOLz!!

As for his ever-growing brood as they stand now, Nick also opened up a bit about how he lives for the little ones. He gushed to the outlet about all of his children, saying:

“That’s my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids, and everything else comes after that. My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best … Every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Awww…

Of course, Cannon recently welcomed his 11th child with Abby De La Rosa. And he’s got number 12 on the way very soon with the 29-year-old Scott.

Speaking of Scott, she took to Instagram over the weekend to share some heartwarming maternity shots. Nick popped up in the series, too. At one point, you can see him cradling Scott’s pregnant belly as she teases “the final days” before their much-anticipated baby’s imminent birth.

In a second IG post (of three total), Alyssa added more about her mindset going into this labor and delivery. She wrote this message for her followers (below) while sharing another pic from the lovely set:

“The next time I post, he or she will be here! Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. Im a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have.”

Amazing! Baby number 12 is literally on the way! (Heck, he or she might already be here by the time you’re reading this, and we’ll all find out soon enough!!)

Interestingly, on Monday night, Scott also abruptly took her IG private. She wasn’t kidding about being a “private person on a very public platform.” Oh, well!

TBH, it’s still pretty crazy to think about all that goes into Nick’s massive and ever-growing family. But, hey, if they’re happy and healthy and cared for, more power to ’em, we suppose!

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers??

