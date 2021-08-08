Night Court Actress Markie Post Dead At 70 After Brave Four-Year Battle With Cancer

Longtime actress Markie Post, best known for her role on Night Court amid several other high-profile projects, has died after a nearly four-year-long battle with cancer.

She was 70 years old.

The beloved actress passed away on Saturday after her brave, long battle with the disease, as her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky first confirmed this weekend in a statement to Deadline.

Related: Late Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause Of Death Revealed Three Months Later…

In a statement sent to the media, Post’s grieving family confirmed the news and reflected on the actress’ electric personality, both while working, and at home, behind the scenes:

“For us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.”

Awww…

Born in northern California in 1950, Post spent four decades of her life working in the television industry. After working behind the scenes on several game shows, she eventually became an associate producer on Alex Trebek‘s Double Dare, and appeared on camera as a card dealer on NBC‘s Card Sharks.

From there, beginning in 1979, she started to receive on-camera acting roles and saw success with small parts on CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible Hulk, The Lazarus Syndrome, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, and Hart to Hart. After three years of diligent work like that, in 1982, she got her first big break when she earned the role of bail bondswoman Terri Michaels in the ABC series The Fall Guy, which ran through 1985.

Upon finishing that role, Post earned her biggest break of them all, and settled into the role for which she’s perhaps the most known. The NorCal native regularly appeared as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC’s Night Court between 1985 and 1992. In total, she appeared on 159 episodes of the show, and made herself a household name with her work there.

Related: Texas Teens Charged After Stealing Necklace From Dead Body And Posting Snapchat Vid

Post enjoyed something of a late career resurrection, too. She appeared on shows like ABC’s Scrubs and Chicago PD in recurring roles over the recent years, while also going back to her game show roots with a turn on CBS’ Hollywood Squares for a while in 2000, as well.

Former co-star Melissa Joan Hart, who starred with Post in the made-for-TV Christmas movie Holiday in Handcuffs, shared a very, very sweet tribute to the late actress on Instagram on Sunday morning:

Wow. Very touching!

Sophia Bush, who played Post’s daughter on Chicago PD, also shared a separate tribute to the woman on her Instagram Stories, referencing Markie’s family and saying she “always spoke of [them] with a twinkle in her eye.”

Related: ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Dead Weeks After Revealing She’d Been Suffering From A ‘Mystery Illness’

Per Deadline, Post leaves behind her husband, Michael A. Ross, as well as two daughters Kate and Daisy, and a five-month-old granddaughter.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Post’s family, friends, and loved ones as they deal with this difficult time and mourn this amazing woman and her lifelong accomplishments and impact.

R.I.P…

[Image via Guillermo Proano/WENN]