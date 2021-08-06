My 600-Lb. Life Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead Weeks After Revealing She'd Been Suffering From A 'Mystery Illness'

One of the starts of the hit reality show My 600-Lb. Life has passed away.

Gina Marie Krasley died this past Sunday, several weeks after she first revealed that she’d been suffering from “a mystery illness.” She was just 30 years old. It’s unclear exactly what the mystery illness was, or if it contributed in any way to the young woman’s death.

According to her online obituary, however, it appears the reality TV star did not die unexpectedly, as she was “surrounded by her loving family” in her New Jersey home at the time of her passing.

The obituary went on to state (below):

“Born in Galloway, NJ, Gina has been a lifelong resident of Ocean County, living in Forked River, Barnegat and Tuckerton for the last 6 years. Her greatest passion was dancing and she would make up dances with her sister and kids in the neighborhood growing up. She started the ‘dancing has no size limit’ TikTok trend and she dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children. Gina once appeared in a movie when she was younger called Walking to the Waterline and she enjoyed playing video games and spending time with her family.”

No further details were given about Krasley’s passing, though her family stated in the obituary that her funeral has been set for this Sunday.

For those coming to the funeral, the family is requesting a special touch, as noted:

“The family requests that attendees please wear pink or purple which were Gina’s favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a mental health charity of your choosing.”

While her cause of death has not been released, in a TikTok video several weeks ago Gina Marie told her followers that she’d been suffering from unidentified health issues, including pains in her legs and numbness in her hands and arms. The star’s TikTok account, which boasted nearly a quarter of a million followers, has now been set to private.

The TLC star apparently had been receiving in-home medical care and was seeing a neurologist in the days before her death, too, according to media reports.

She is survived by her mother, Cathy Devereux, her wife of six years, Elizabeth, her sister, Ali Samuels, grandparents, and extended family members. The reality TV star also leaves behind “her beloved dog Bubba and her cat Daisy.”

So sad…

Sending our love and condolences to Gina Marie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult, heartbreaking time.

