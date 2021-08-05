Late Vine Star Adam Perkins' Cause Of Death Revealed 3 Months Later

Three months after Vine star Adam Perkins’ death was announced, insight into his unexpected passing is finally being shared.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday, the 24-year-old’s April 11 death was confirmed to be from accidental multiple drug intoxication. Via an autopsy report which was conducted on July 7 and obtained by People this week, the content creator had a combination of fentanyl (an opioid), flualprazolam (a tranquilizer), mitragynine (a psychoactive ingredient found in the kratom plant), ethanol, and cocaine in his body.

The examiner stated there were “fatal levels of fentanyl” in Adam’s bloodstream. Fentanyl again. For those who haven’t been keeping track, the powerful narcotic is the same drug that claimed the lives of Michael Jackson, Prince, and Tom Petty.

Perkins gained fame after a seven-second clip on Vine went viral in 2015. In it, he walked into his bathroom wearing nothing but underwear and said to the mirror, “Hi, welcome to Chili’s.” Before the app shut down, the silly clip had been viewed over 25 million times, according to Variety. He’d go on to become a favorite creator on the app alongside his twin brother Patrick, in a duo known as “packie.”

Following his social media success, the young man graduated from New York University and released his first album, Latch Relay, in 2018 under the name Plas Teg. He was remembered by Patrick on April 13 in an incredibly emotional post that explained:

“i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’”

Along with a black-and-white portrait of the brothers, the 24-year-old continued:

“being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him.”

The brother also announced he would release Latch Relay as a vinyl in the coming months and sought help from fans to make that dream a reality. There is no update on a launch date for the limited edition record.

Patrick concluded the heart-wrenching message:

“i love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever.”

He also shared a sweet montage in memory of his brother (below):

Thinking of the Perkins family as they continue to mourn this heartbreaking loss… R.I.P., Adam.

