Martha Stewart Reveals Her Beauty Tips For Those Infamous Thirst Traps!

Martha Stewart is back to claim her rightful throne as the queen of thirst traps! But the 80-year-old is a benevolent ruler; she just dished all her secrets for capturing the “perfect selfies.”

As the face of Clé de Peau Beauté‘s new campaign, the cookbook author took to TikTok to share her tips on how to look fine AF for every occasion in a new video dubbed “Thirst Trap 101.”

To start the funny promo, the TV personality threw it back to one of her most famous selfies — her swimming pool pic from July 2020! Or as Martha puts it:

“Some of my best work!”

LOLz!

She went on to instruct:

“First, project fabulous. Next, only conceal where needed. Being effortless is key. Now add a touch of gloss. Then say the magic phrase: Clé de Peau.”

Take a look at the brand’s first campaign video starring Stewart (below)!

Hah! Love it!

The businesswoman uses Concealer SPF 27 ($75) and Radiant Lip Gloss ($38) in the clip, but IRL she prefers La Crème ($550) and the Enhancing Eye Contour Cream Supreme ($280), beauty “secrets” she admitted in a press release.

