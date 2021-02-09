Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dead At 76 -- Diana Ross Reacts

Mary Wilson, legendary singer and founding member of Motown group The Supremes, died unexpectedly Monday evening. She was 76 years old.

According to a statement shared with ET by her publicist Jay Schwartz, Wilson passed at home in Henderson, Nevada. No cause of death has been revealed. Best known for her music with The Supremes (which also starred Diana Ross and the late Florence Ballard, pictured in the inset above), Wilson was one of the biggest musical acts of the ’60s with over a dozen number one singles. The timeless classics include Where Did Our Love Go, Come See About Me, and Stop! In The Name Of Love.

Having celebrated the 60th anniversary of the group signing with Motown Records just last month, and with plans to honor the group’s legacy throughout the year, this news is surely a shock for the last surviving member of the trio, Miz Ross. The vocalist awoke Tuesday morning to the tragic discovery, writing:

“I just woke up to this news , my condolences to you Mary’s family ,I am reminded that each day is a gift ,I have so many wonderful memories of our time together “‘he Supremes ‘ will live on ,in our hearts “

Mary leaves behind her daughter Turkessa, son Pedro Antonio Jr., ten grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. They plan to hold a public celebration of her life later this year, but will keep her services private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sending love to all those mourning this sudden loss!

Rest in peace, Mary…

