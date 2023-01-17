Maryland High School Employee 'Inadvertently' Emailed Nude Photos To Entire Student Body -- OMG!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

An employee at a high school in Maryland has come under fire after emailing sexually explicit photos to the school’s ENTIRE student body.

According to Fox 5 News in Washington, D.C., an unnamed teacher at Dr. Henry A Wise Jr. High School in nearby Upper Marlboro, Maryland sent out nude photos to students in an email late last week. And after an uproar from parents and students on Friday, the school is now addressing the issue.

This all started when a teacher reportedly sent out the nude photos “inadvertently,” according to school officials. Per Fox 5 News‘ report, the teacher sent an email to students that contained a screenshot of a school-related image that had been saved among their photos. But along the bottom of that screenshot, in the device’s camera roll, there were reportedly “sexually explicit” photos that could be seen, as well.

Per the news org, the teacher apparently noticed the mistake very quickly. School administrators attempted to take action by recalling the email. But it was too late. Even after the retraction attempt, the school confirmed “many individuals” saw the photos. Apparently, some of those people have now spread the photos to wider audiences, too.

In an official letter sent out to students and parents on Friday afternoon, Wise High School principal Taryn Washington explained what happened. She claimed the photos were sent out “inadvertently,” and school staffers were unable to get the email back before people opened it:

“Dear Families, I am writing to inform you about an incident at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School today. A Wise employee inadvertently emailed a message that included sexually explicit photos to all students. Immediate action was taken by school administrators to retract the correspondence; however, many individuals saw the photos and have since shared them with others.”

Principal Washington continued in the letter by explaining to families that mental health professionals and school counselors would be made available to students who needed “direct support” after viewing the images.

Additionally, the principal explained cryptically that “appropriate steps have been taken” with the staffer who sent the photos in the first place:

“I am asking that all students, as responsible online citizens, not share the photos by email, social media outlets or other avenues. Our Mental Health Clinician and Professional School Counselors are available to provide direct support as needed to any student. Appropriate steps have been taken regarding the employee. We sincerely regret this incident.”

As Fox 5 News noted on Friday evening, it is not clear what those “appropriate steps” might be. Parents have since shared their dismay with the outlet about teachers apparently having the ability to email the entire student body without oversight from administrators.

At first, the Prince George’s County Police Department looked into the incident as well. But upon investigation, a spokesperson for the department told the news outlet over the weekend that they do not plan to file charges. Now, cops say they are “no longer investigating the matter.” Meanwhile, Prince George’s County Public Schools has since stated the issue will be “handled internally” from here.

Here is more on the shocking situation, via WUSA9 News in nearby Washington (below):

Jeez…

Definitely not something you want to hear coming from a school employee!!

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

