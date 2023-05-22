Taylor Swift Taking A Dig At Ex Joe Alwyn?? Says She's 'Never Been This Happy' Amid Matty Healy Romance Rumors!

Taylor Swift is truly living her best life, and she’s not afraid to shout it from the rooftops! Or, in her case, in front of nearly 70k people!

During Saturday night’s rainy show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, her latest stop on The Eras Tour, the pop star took a moment to gush about her life lately. And, as we all know, that includes her rumored beau, Matty Healy! She expressed:

“I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before.”

Aw!

While the singer-songwriter acknowledged how thrilled she is with the success of the tour, she insisted there’s more to her happiness than getting back on stage after a long hiatus. The 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist gushed:

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

AH-mazing! She went on to announce her surprise song, Question…?, adding:

“So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Hear her gush about everything (below)!

@dailymail Is Matty Healy one of the reasons Taylor is so happy these days? ???? bethany_pendleton13 taylorswift erastour fyp dailymail ♬ original sound – Daily Mail

You can also check out the special song here:

Wow! We love how happy she is! But we can’t help but feel like this speech is a major dig at her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. As Perezcious readers know, news of their split leaked in April, though sources have claimed they really called it quits in February. It didn’t take long for the All Too Well vocalist to link up with The 1975 frontman, whom she’s been sparking romance rumors with following various sightings at concerts and in New York City — including a date night in which they were seen holding hands.

While Matty was not spotted at this weekend’s shows, the 34-year-old was seen sneaking into the Love Story hitmaker’s NYC apartment nights earlier. In a TikTok video, someone could be seen holding a door open as the controversial Chocolate crooner slipped inside. Check it out:

Not Matty caught walking into Taylor’s apartment Omg pic.twitter.com/oRf4UnJsDW — esra (@vibessesra) May 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Conversations with Friends star is said to be feeling “slighted” and “distraught” over Taylor’s “budding romance” with the rocker. According to a Daily Mail source, the 32-year-old English actor is upset he put his “trust” in his ex when she reportedly told him she and Matty were just “friends” as they began to connect during the last bit of their romance. The insider revealed Joe was “aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating” on her album Midnights, but added:

“She told him that they had become friends, and he trusted her.”

That said, the confidant insisted there was no “overlap” between the relationships. Still, it’s gotta suck for Joe to hear Taylor exclaim how happy she is with another man! Thoughts?!

