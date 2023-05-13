Matty Healy Seen At Taylor Swift's Philly Concert With Her Bestie Blake Lively!

Matty Healy is proving to be his rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s no. 1 fan!

The 1975 frontman attended another one of the 33-year-old singer’s shows for The Eras Tour, this time in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field. An eagle-eyed fan caught Matty in the audience at the concert on Friday night and took a brief video of him swaying to the music. You can see the video of him in the crowd (below):

And guess who was standing near him in the back lower bowl of the venue? None other than Taylor’s best friend Blake Lively. Her three eldest children – 7-year-old daughter James, 6-year-old daughter Inez, and 3-year-old daughter Betty – reportedly were in attendance too, though they were not seen in the (above) clip posted on Twitter. Taylor did give the three girls a shout-out during the show while introducing her song Betty! She said at the time:

“There are a few of the characters [in ‘Betty’] that I actually, fun fact, named after real people in my life who I love more than anything. And their names are James, Inez, and Betty.”

What a sweet moment!

This latest sighting comes after the couple was caught holding hands while on a double date with Taylor’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Page Six also reported that she and the 34-year-old singer were seated next to each other at the restaurant, and were not afraid to show off some PDA, as eyewitnesses saw them “cuddling and kissing” during the meal. Before their date night, Matty was seen by fans at all three nights of her Nashville concerts AND photographed at her condo.

Clearly, Taylor is not hiding her relationship with Matty – as she did with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn! Sources insisted to People on Friday that the pair are “not just platonic” and are “enjoying” their time together so far:

“Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off.”

So whether Swifties like it or not, these two are moving forward with their romance! And there’s a strong possibility we will be seeing Matty at more of her shows in the future! Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Did Philly fans catch Matty in the audience too? Let us know in the comments below!

