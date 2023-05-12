Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Are The Real Deal -- She's 'Happy'!

As much as fans may not want to believe it, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are the real deal right now!

According to People on Friday, a source shared that the 33-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rocker are “enjoying” their time together so far, saying:

“Taylor is happy. She’s very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off.”

Meanwhile, another insider insisted the musicians are more than just friends:

“They’re hanging out and having a good time. It’s not just platonic.”

Of course, both Taylor and Matty have not made any official statements on whether they are dating in the wake of her breakup with Joe Alwyn. But their actions over the past week make it clear that there is something going on between them at this time!

For those who don’t know, Taylor and Matty first sparked romance rumors nine years ago. While The 1975 frontman denied the dating speculation in 2014, he admitted two years later in an interview with Q magazine that there was some “flirtation” between him and the Enchanted songstress. And we guess once Taylor ended her relationship with Joe they decided to give each other a shot! Because The Sun reported earlier this month that the pair are already “madly in love” with each other, adding:

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.”

Whoa! She really hasn’t been shy about showing off her romance with Matty! Last weekend, he attended all three nights of her concerts for The Eras Tour in Nashville AND he was spotted at her condo at one point. She also not-so-subtly declared her love seemingly to the Brit, mouthing the words:

“This one is about you. You know who you are. I love you.”

Those keeping up know that these were the same lines Matty said at his show in the Philippines days before. Clearly, they were sending each other a message! If you still weren’t convinced these two were dating, then this latest sighting of the couple may change your mind. On Thursday, Taylor and Matty went on a double date with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani – where they were caught holding hands in photos. Page Six also reported the two were seen “cuddling and kissing” while “they sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge.”

Sorry, Swifties! It appears Taylor is very smitten with Matty – and is not afraid to show it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

