Mean Tweets Returns! Watch Tom Holland, Timothee Chalamet, & More Respond To Trolls!

Wow, it’s been so long we forgot this was a thing!

Jimmy Kimmel Live brought back the Celebrities Read Mean Tweets series for lucky number 13 — and got some pretty big stars to once again subject themselves to the dregs of social media.

Watch Tom HollandTimothee ChalametAnne HathawayRegina King, Tom Hanks, Tracy Morgan, and more read some pretty awful troll comments (below)!

Dec 14, 2021 12:47pm PDT

